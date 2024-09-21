The Nissan Versa, America’s Cheapest Sedan, Costs $1,000 More Now

The Nissan Versa might be on its last gasp, but it’s taking as deep a breath as it can to save you some cold, hard cash until the bitter end. The 2025 Versa is on sale now, and although its price increases by about a grand, it does come with a couple of new extras. Setting off into its final model year, the Nissan Versa remains the cheapest sedan in America.

The 2025 Nissan Versa will again be available in S, SV, and SR trims. And, yup, the base model still comes with a five-speed stick shift. The 2025 Versa starting price is $17,190. That’s a $1,060 year-over-year hike from the 2024 model’s MSRP of $16,130. Destination also goes up by $25 to $1,140. So, in total, the final-year Versa MSRP really increases by $1,085 to $18,330. Ah, inflation.

Whaddaya get, though? LED headlights as standard! The Versa was refreshed in 2023, so last year’s model was a direct carryover. Nothing changed except for a smidge of a markup (300 bucks). Also, those fancy new headlights will light the way en route to your now-free oil changes.

Nissan Maintenance Care is included with any purchase or lease of a 2025 Versa (and any 2025 Nissan, for that matter). The complimentary routine service package includes up to three scheduled oil changes within two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first.

All Versa models are equipped with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. Other than the manual-equipped S, all other Versas get the Xtronic CVT. The five-speed manual Versa will fetch you an EPA-rated 30 mpg in combined driving. The CVT fuel economy improves to 35 mpg combined.

If you’re willing to spend more, an optional S Plus package adds larger 16-inch wheels, 60/40-split rear seats, and NissanConnect Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The SV adds niceties like body-colored exterior bits, heated outside mirrors, push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Top-trim SR upgrades include 17-inch alloys, heated front seats, climate control, adaptive cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen, and more infotainment features.

For the fine print, okay, the cheapest car on sale right now is the 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage, which starts at $18,140 (including the $1,145 destination). But the Mirage won’t have a 2025 model, leaving Versa the sole heir of the sub-$20,000-for-2025 throne. As probably the last of its kind, come spring, the Versa will be discontinued as well, leaving bargain hunters SOL on cheap new cars.