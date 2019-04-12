2020 Nissan Versa Sedan: Modern Looks and Advanced Safety Tech Bundled in a Tiny Package

Safety Shield 360, which is what Nissan calls its suite of driver aids, is available as a stand-alone option. However, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams are standard in all models. Blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert, a driver alertness monitoring system and adaptive cruise control are optional.

Powering the Versa is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque paired to either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic.

Quotable: “First impressions are exceptionally important, which is why we are thrilled to introduce the all-new 2020 Versa directly to our customers in such a memorable way,” said Claudia Marquez, vice president of sales operations at Nissan. “The Versa is our first impression into the Nissan family. I believe that when customers see this beautiful new car and all the amazing technology that comes with it for the price, they will be part of the Nissan family for life.”

What to Know: People still need small cars, and while crossovers are starting to appeal to this buyer demographic, sedans are likely going to stick around in this segment thanks to their affordability. They will also have more technology than they ever had. The Versa's standard safety tech is nice, and standard luxuries like push-button start and power windows are niceties always welcome on a base-model, inexpensive car.