2020 Nissan Juke: Hip and High-Tech But It Won't Come to the US

It was just two years ago that Nissan dropped its popular Juke subcompact from the U.S. lineup due to poor sales, but in Europe, the funky crossover remained one of the brand’s bestsellers. To keep the momentum going, Nissan just revealed its all-new, second-generation Juke in five cities across the continent on Tuesday, continuing the original's proportions and edgy design.

Nissan touts the new Juke is larger than the outgoing car, growing in length by roughly 3.3 inches and around an inch in height and at the hips. But thanks to new engineering and design underneath, the new car is around 50.7 pounds lighter and stiffer, promising improved handling dynamics and stability all around.