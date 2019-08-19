2020 Nissan Juke Teased as the Fun-Loving, Sporty SUV Americans Can't Have

Nissan is preparing to launch a whole new model overseas next month and, no, it isn't a new Z or GT-R, despite both of those cars now being a decade old. Instead, Nissan is teasing the second-generation Juke that, for better or worse, won't be available in the United States. Seen here undergoing testing at the United Kingdom's Millbrook track, the new Juke looks like it'll retain the first car's oddball, jelly-bean-on-stilts shape but sport surface designs that are a little less polarizing.

We can see Nissan's V-shaped corporate grille up front flanked by a pair of sleek, vaguely Range Rover-esque headlights. Reversed C-shaped taillights flow neatly into a body crease that extends all the way to the front fender. From what we can tell, this isn't a bad looking SUV. Sitting on 19-inch alloys, Nissan says Juke 2.0 has a bigger footprint than the last car and offers more room inside without sacrificing the model's "fun to drive" nature. Its words, not ours. It'll be the third Nissan product to get the company's ProPilot assisted driving tech.

The last Nissan Juke eventually got a dolled-up and more powerful Nismo version as well as an ultra-limited-run, GT-R-powered Juke-R. Fingers crossed for a new one of those, perhaps with the drivetrain from a new GT-R this time, Nissan? The 2020 Juke will make its full debut Sept. 3 in the U.K. Americans looking for an oddly proportioned, compact Nissan SUV can consider the slow but stylish Kicks.

