Best LED Headlights: See Clearly At Night With These Top Picks

Pexels/Leo Cardelli LED headlights last longer and are more energy efficient than standard halogen headlights.

Key Features Lumens A light's intensity and strength is measured in lumens. Lights with 6,000-6,400 lumens (small intensity) illuminate the road over 500 meters in a straight line and are adequate for most drivers. Lights with 8,000 lumens (medium intensity) illuminate the road 600-700 meters in a straight line. If used with bright and super bright colors, they create an intense light beam. Lights with 10,000 lumens (high intensity) brighten the road almost as much as daylight. Lifespan Most LED headlights last between 30,000 and 50,000 hours compared to halogen lights, which typically last 6,000 hours. Top-rated LED headlights that last 30,000 hours work for about three years, due to a cooling fan or chip in the assembly. Lights that promise 50,000 working hours typically last at least six years, but they may be harder to find. Other Considerations Compatibility: It's crucial that you check your owner's manual to determine which LED bulb plug types and models will fit correctly in your vehicle. You may need to replace the entire headlight or use a conversion kit to make the change. Don't purchase a product until you are certain it will be compatible with your car or truck.

It's crucial that you check your owner's manual to determine which LED bulb plug types and models will fit correctly in your vehicle. You may need to replace the entire headlight or use a conversion kit to make the change. Don't purchase a product until you are certain it will be compatible with your car or truck. Colors: LED colors are measured in nanometers (nM), while white LEDs are measured in Kelvin. The higher the number, the cooler the color. Most headlights are bright colors and between 3,500 and 5,000 Kelvin. They let you see a good distance down the road and nicely illuminate the surrounding area. Super bright colors (above 5,000 Kelvin) are also known as Cool or Daylight White. They provide the widest and furthest views but may strain the eyes.

LED colors are measured in nanometers (nM), while white LEDs are measured in Kelvin. The higher the number, the cooler the color. Most headlights are bright colors and between 3,500 and 5,000 Kelvin. They let you see a good distance down the road and nicely illuminate the surrounding area. Super bright colors (above 5,000 Kelvin) are also known as Cool or Daylight White. They provide the widest and furthest views but may strain the eyes. Warranty: Most LED headlight brands have two-year warranties for their customers. This is reasonable considering that the best LED headlight bulbs last at least three years. Some manufacturers will even offer three-year warranties, demonstrating that they stand behind their products. Also, check to see if the company offers technical support. Best LED Headlights Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best LED Headlights Overall: Cougar Motor LED Headlight Bulbs All-in-One Conversion Kit

Amazon

These cool white, 6000k, rainproof, 60-watt bulbs feature CREE LED chips. They last 50,000 hours and have an aluminum housing and TurboCool fans to prevent overheating. Plug-and-play installation takes just minutes. They work properly with most computer systems, preventing errors. The manufacturer also includes a three-year warranty and lifetime support. Installation is easy, and the ballasts are so small, making it simple to find a spot to hide them near the headlights. The bulbs have an even distribution of light from left to right, offer good visibility especially on the sides of the road, and don't blind oncoming drivers if they're properly aimed. They work so well, you may not even need to use the high beams. One downside is the lights have large heatsinks and are bigger than stock halogen units, which may be problematic for some vehicles and require modification. Also, you can hear the cooling fans if you turn the engine off but keep the headlights on. In addition, the lights may not work well on vehicles without projector lenses. Best Value LED Headlights: BEAMTECH 9005 LED Headlight Bulb

Amazon

These 25-watt, 6,500K, xenon white bulbs produce 8,000 lumens and have CSP LED chips with waterproof driver and connectors (level IP65). They have a lifespan of 30,000 hours, less heat than halogen lamps or HID lights, and plug-and-play installation. There's no fan, high voltage, or circuit interference. The beam emits a narrow strip of light, similar to that of halogens (versus a circular light pattern). Compared to LED lights with fans, this brand is completely silent. In addition, the light is evenly distributed, very bright, and provides a clean white LED color. The color is similar to factory HID headlights, but they are less expensive. There is also a cutoff line, so they shouldn’t blind other drivers. One downside is they may not work very well in rainy conditions. That can also appear dimmer than standard halogen lights in normal or tricky driving conditions. In addition, you may need to purchase a separate decoder/anti-flicker for certain vehicles to prevent the lights from flickering. Best LED Headlights Honorable Mention: SNGL Super Bright LED Headlight Bulbs Conversion Kit

Amazon