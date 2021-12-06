Save Up to 30% On Cordless Power Tools From Home Depot and More Daily Deals

Post-Thanksgiving cyber week may be over, but the deals keep rolling in and we're staying on top of them so you can save on the products you want. Whether you want to finish your Christmas shopping or keep yourself entertained as temperatures drop, you'll find something to suit you in today's Daily Deal's post.

The holiday season will soon be upon us, and you'll get to put your feet up and relax. So why not enjoy your favorite car and motorcycle flicks on the VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV, which is just $799 at Amazon right now. You'll be able to watch the full F1 season in 4K Ultra HD or stream The Long Way Down via its built-in Chromecast or Apple AirPlay. What's not to love?

And while the wintery weather mightn't make you feel like camping, temperatures will rise again, and you'll be ready to explore the outdoors with up to 30% off Stanley thermoses and camping gear at Amazon. For those who get a kick out of tempting frostbite, you'll definitely want to check out the thermal flasks on offer.

Most of us here at The Drive spend the winter months under a hood or chassis of some ill-thought-out hooptie, so if you're like us, then you'll be particularly excited about Home Depot's offer of up to 30% off on cordless power tool kits. You'll find kits from most major brands like Milwaukee, Ridgid, and Ryobi, all of which are perfect for getting your non-running ride back on the street.

And here's everything else we've found across the web today!

Auto

Viofo A119 V3 Dash Cam 2K for $99.90 at Amazon

Byakov Dash Cam 1080P for 47.99 at Amazon

Rexing V1 Basic Dash Cam 1080P for $49.99 at Amazon

Yiyitools Recovery Traction Tracks 2-Piece for 69.89 at Amazon

Moto

Joe Rocket Men's Velocity Mesh Motorcycle Jacket for $92.01 at Amazon

Tools / Home Improvement

600W LED Solar Wall Light Motion Sensor Outdoor Garden Security Street Lamp for $12.55 on eBay

DeWALT DCB205-2CK 20V Max 5.0Ah Starter Kit with 2 Batteries with 20V MAX Grinder for $199 at Amazon

Up To 30% Cordless Power Tool Combo Kits at Home Depot

M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact/Circular Saw Kit(3-Tool) w/Drill/Drive Bit Set(120-Piece) for $548.99 at Home Depot

Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 - Grey + Color Smart Bulb for $24.88 at Walmart

Milwaukee 3/8 in. Drive SAE Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (28-Piece) for 35% at Home Depot

Hyper Tough Heavy-Duty 45-Piece Screwdriver Set for $6 at Walmart

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill for $190 at Amazon

Coleman Divide+ Push 425 lm LED Lantern for $11.73 at Amazon

Streamlight 73302 325 Lumen Pocket Mate for $23.36 at Amazon

Streamlight 88087 ProTac 90 Right-Angle Light for $31.59 at Amazon

Fitness / Health

Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $539 at Walmart

BalanceFrom All-Purpose Weight Set, 40 Lbs for $34.99 at Amazon

Televisions / Streaming Devices

VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV for $799 at Amazon

TCL Alto 8+ Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar for $147.17 at Walmart

Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition for $169.99 at Best Buy

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $699.99 at Amazon

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers for $99 at Walmart

Personal Audio

Harman Kardon FLY Active Noise Cancelling Over Ear Wireless Headphones for $59.95 on eBay

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $169.98 at Amazon

Gaming / Kid's Gear

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition -Xbox One for $33 at Amazon

Flight Simulator Standard Edition - Xbox Series X for $50.99 at Amazon

Transformers Vintage G1 Autobot Blaster for $24.41 at Walmart

Transformers: Vintage G1 Optimus Prime Collectible Action Figure for $40.88 at Walmart

Transformers Toys Vintage G1 Astrotrain Action Figure for $41.37 at Walmart

Monster Jam Remote Control Truck for $79 at Amazon

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.