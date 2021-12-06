Save Up to 30% On Cordless Power Tools From Home Depot and More Daily Deals
Find everything you need and more in The Drive's Daily Deals post!
Post-Thanksgiving cyber week may be over, but the deals keep rolling in and we're staying on top of them so you can save on the products you want. Whether you want to finish your Christmas shopping or keep yourself entertained as temperatures drop, you'll find something to suit you in today's Daily Deal's post.
The holiday season will soon be upon us, and you'll get to put your feet up and relax. So why not enjoy your favorite car and motorcycle flicks on the VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV, which is just $799 at Amazon right now. You'll be able to watch the full F1 season in 4K Ultra HD or stream The Long Way Down via its built-in Chromecast or Apple AirPlay. What's not to love?
And while the wintery weather mightn't make you feel like camping, temperatures will rise again, and you'll be ready to explore the outdoors with up to 30% off Stanley thermoses and camping gear at Amazon. For those who get a kick out of tempting frostbite, you'll definitely want to check out the thermal flasks on offer.
Most of us here at The Drive spend the winter months under a hood or chassis of some ill-thought-out hooptie, so if you're like us, then you'll be particularly excited about Home Depot's offer of up to 30% off on cordless power tool kits. You'll find kits from most major brands like Milwaukee, Ridgid, and Ryobi, all of which are perfect for getting your non-running ride back on the street.
And here's everything else we've found across the web today!
Auto
Viofo A119 V3 Dash Cam 2K for $99.90 at Amazon
Byakov Dash Cam 1080P for 47.99 at Amazon
Rexing V1 Basic Dash Cam 1080P for $49.99 at Amazon
Yiyitools Recovery Traction Tracks 2-Piece for 69.89 at Amazon
Moto
Joe Rocket Men's Velocity Mesh Motorcycle Jacket for $92.01 at Amazon
Tools / Home Improvement
600W LED Solar Wall Light Motion Sensor Outdoor Garden Security Street Lamp for $12.55 on eBay
DeWALT DCB205-2CK 20V Max 5.0Ah Starter Kit with 2 Batteries with 20V MAX Grinder for $199 at Amazon
Up To 30% Cordless Power Tool Combo Kits at Home Depot
M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact/Circular Saw Kit(3-Tool) w/Drill/Drive Bit Set(120-Piece) for $548.99 at Home Depot
Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 - Grey + Color Smart Bulb for $24.88 at Walmart
Milwaukee 3/8 in. Drive SAE Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (28-Piece) for 35% at Home Depot
Hyper Tough Heavy-Duty 45-Piece Screwdriver Set for $6 at Walmart
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill for $190 at Amazon
Coleman Divide+ Push 425 lm LED Lantern for $11.73 at Amazon
Streamlight 73302 325 Lumen Pocket Mate for $23.36 at Amazon
Streamlight 88087 ProTac 90 Right-Angle Light for $31.59 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $539 at Walmart
BalanceFrom All-Purpose Weight Set, 40 Lbs for $34.99 at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV for $799 at Amazon
TCL Alto 8+ Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar for $147.17 at Walmart
Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition for $169.99 at Best Buy
TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $699.99 at Amazon
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers for $99 at Walmart
Personal Audio
Harman Kardon FLY Active Noise Cancelling Over Ear Wireless Headphones for $59.95 on eBay
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $169.98 at Amazon
Gaming / Kid's Gear
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition -Xbox One for $33 at Amazon
Flight Simulator Standard Edition - Xbox Series X for $50.99 at Amazon
Transformers Vintage G1 Autobot Blaster for $24.41 at Walmart
Transformers: Vintage G1 Optimus Prime Collectible Action Figure for $40.88 at Walmart
Transformers Toys Vintage G1 Astrotrain Action Figure for $41.37 at Walmart
Monster Jam Remote Control Truck for $79 at Amazon
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
