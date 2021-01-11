3,700-Mile Bike Trail Aims to Connect America's East and West Coasts

Few things are more American than massive, continent-spanning transportation infrastructure—such as our Interstate network. But while Americans can travel from coast to coast via car, train, or plane, it's much harder to do so the way our ancient ancestors did; by the power of our own two legs. That may soon change, though, as a grassroots organization backed by over one million Americans is working to connect both coasts by way of a country-crossing bike route called the Great American Rail-Trail.

This project of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, which repurposes abandoned railroad lines as multi-use trails, is planned to be a more than 3,700-mile route linking Washington D.C. with the Pacific coast's Olympia National Park. It will be the longest biking route in North America, even grander than the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, which after a 2017 extension measures just 3,100 miles according to Gear Junkie.