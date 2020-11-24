Cameras Show Utah's I-80 Wildlife Overpass Is Working. Now Let's Build More of Them

Every time I see a dead animal on the side of the road, one whose check-in at Critter Heaven has been accelerated courtesy of a motor vehicle, I can't help but feel bad and wonder if we'll ever come up with a better way for wildlife to cross busy roads? Luckily, here in central Indiana you won't hit anything bigger than a small deer or overweight goose—but in other states, the critters get bigger, heavier, and much more dangerous, posing even greater risks to motorists. Luckily, folks in Utah have come up with a solution to keep wildlife and humans safer, and its Division of Wildlife Resources recently released a video of a Wildlife Overpass doing exactly that.

Initially reported by Utah's KUTV2, Utah's first wildlife overpass is fulfilling its promise of allowing animals of all sizes to cross the busy Interstate 80 at Parley's Summit without endangering themselves or human lives. A video shared by the state's Division of Wildlife Resources on Twitter shows everything from small chipmunks to bears, coyotes, beavers, and even large moose using the bridge to safely continue their pre-determined journey.