Now Canada Has Road Signs Telling People Not to Let Moose Lick Their Cars

Electronic road signs near Jasper, Alberta, are now warning Canadians not to let moose lick their cars, and no, it's not a prank. Moose are getting way too close to cars to get that tasty, tasty road salt and Parks Canada authorities say it's best not to indulge them. A new warning sign on Jasper National Park's Maligne Lake Road told motorists in French and English "DO NOT LET MOOSE LICK YOUR CAR." Parks Canada installed the sign there as moose are a frequent sight on the road, with motorists typically encountering a dozen moose between Maligne and Medicine Lakes, reports the Fitzhugh News.

The reason? Road salt. These moose, which typically weigh around 800 lbs but can weigh as much as 1,800 lbs according to Northern Ontario Travel, love to stand or kneel in the middle of the road to lick salt off of the road surface, putting them in harm's way. They've become rather desensitized to cars, too, even though a vehicle-moose collision is bad news for both parties. "(This) started as an occasional issue a few years ago and now is too common,” Jasper National Park spokesman Steve Young wrote in an email to the Fitzhugh News. "People are getting far too close, and it’s perpetuated by their (the moose’s) obsession with salt, accessing the vehicles," he continued. The moose also don't care how much their antlers ding and scratch your car's paint, either. All they care about is that tasty, tasty road salt. They're absolutely mesmerized by the salt.