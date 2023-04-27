23-Year-Old Finally Arrested After Having Driver’s License Suspended 65 Times

License suspensions are handed out to people that break the rules and are considered unfit to be driving on public roads. Unfortunately, a number of them tend to disregard their suspensions and keep driving anyway. One Long Island woman did just that, racking up 65 license suspensions before her eventual arrest.

According to NBC New York, Janelda Camille was arrested by police on Tuesday morning for continuing to drive with a suspended license. According to police, the 23-year-old woman from Medford was stopped at approximately 2:04 a.m. traveling eastbound near exit 52 of Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, Long Island.

Authorities allege Camille was speeding at the time, doing approximately 95 miles an hour in a 2000 Honda Accord. This prompted the traffic stop, with Camille unable to hand over a license due to her suspension. Further investigation revealed Camille had racked up 65 license suspensions across 12 dates. Records also included a crash back in 2021 in which Camille was involved this lead to her arrest over charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (first degree), in addition to a summons for speeding.

Reportedly, Camille has never answered any official summons regarding her license suspensions. Despite being forced to surrender her license in February of this year, that didn't stop Camille from getting behind the wheel. Speaking on the issue, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison noted that the New York DMV doesn't directly notify police of drivers with multiple license suspensions. "I’m just glad we were able to stop this individual before she ended up hurting somebody or hurting herself," Harrison told NBC New York.

While consequences thus far have seemingly not deterred Camille, her arrest and charges have now left her facing potential jail time. Incarceration is an ugly thing, but for serial offenders, authorities may see it as the only way to stop them driving, license or not. In any case, any defense lawyer will find it difficult to cover for a defendant who racks up so many offenses and still gets behind the wheel.