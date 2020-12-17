Driver Arrested After Snow Flies Off His Box Truck and Wrecks Honda Accord Behind Him

Clearing snow and ice off your car is important and, in multiple states, it's legally required. Snow falling from a vehicle can injure or even kill other motorists, which is why the state of New Hampshire passed a law in 2002 requiring drivers to clear snow from their vehicles before driving on the road. Despite this, a box truck driver from Londonderry, New Hampshire is being accused of failing to clear the snow off his roof, which eventually fell off and seriously injured a driver following behind, as local news station WCAX3 reports.

This wasn't just a case of snow-obscured vision, either. The windshield of the Honda Accord involved in the accident was completely caved in, with both wipers bent back into the vehicle's cabin. The driver reportedly suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and eyes caused by the shattered glass.