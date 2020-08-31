Finally, Ducatis You Can Fold Up and Store In the House

If you've been cooped up in the house too long, now is the perfect time to get on a bicycle. If you're worried that you've become a bit too out of shape to save face up steep hills, an e-Bike is the way to go.

Fortunately for fans of rowdy Italian motorcycles, Ducati came out with three new folding e-bikes inspired by their regular product line-up, and they look rad. Finally, a Ducati no one will complain about if you store it inside the house!