Legendary Biker Erik Buell Returns With All-Electric 'Fuell' Motorcycle and Bicycle

For the motorcycling community, Erik Buell’s name conjures the idea of a sporty Harley-Davidson, a winning racing career, and the subsequent hell he paid for attaching himself to the failing Milwaukee motorcycling brand. But after a few false starts, Buell is back to greet the 21st century with the all-electric motorcycle and bicycle company called Fuell.

The new cheekily named company was founded by Buell, as well as Francois-Xavier Terny and Sauber Alfa Romeo Formula 1-boss Fred Vasseur. The trio embarked to create a new, more stylish path toward urban mobility. Though that’s an idea that is thrown around quite often in the tech and transportation worlds—and the idea’s weight has grown less effective each time it’s used—Fuell’s mission, and the motorcycle and bicycle they plan on building appears to address real transportation concerns. Not just hype to find investors and sell quickly.

Looking at the increasingly regulated urban city centers, and the outright bans on cars in some cases, Terny and Vasseur partnered with Buell to provide quick, urban transportation with both an electric bicycle and electric motorcycle.