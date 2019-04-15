The Essence E-raw Is a New Electric Motorcycle with Modernist French Flair

The world is going electric. That’s just a fact. But our fully-charged future doesn’t need to be all econo-pods and function-over-form nothingness. Instead, you could drop your hard-earned crypto-currency on the all-electric Essence Motorcycles E-raw lineup, which blends the futurism of Nikola Tesla with some Howard Hughes-ian design aesthetics.

Based in Lyon, France, Essence Motorcycles began with founder Martin Hulin building a prototype in his free time—as many of the best projects do—before getting struck by the lightning that is viral social media fame. Spurred on by a torrential flood of “Shut Up and Take My Money” comments, Hulin and a small team continued to refine the prototype to the four motorcycles seen here.