Save Over $240 on DeWalt Cordless Tools at Home Depot And More Unmissable Deals From Amazon
The Drive's bargain hunters discovered these things you definitely want.
If you're one of The Drive's regular visitors, you'll know that we always have a Deals post at the start of each week, which is perfect for combatting the Monday blues. The commerce team is fired up thanks to an exhilarating start to the 2022 MotoGP season and the fact that we're knocking on the door of this year's first F1 race. All our excitement led us to scour every inch of the web to find the deals that matter to you, which is why we're sure there's something for everyone in today's post. One thing that our top picks have in common: they all keep you ready for the road ahead.
Among the most impressive deals today: something to keep your batteries charged, unmissable deals on motorcycle storage, and huge savings on a combo-kit from one of the biggest power tool brands in the game.
If you're anything like us here at The Drive, your dream garage consists of more than one car. In fact, if you're like this writer, it has at least seven vehicles comprised of cars, motorcycles, and side-by-sides. And while my garage might never come to fruition, having one or two leisure vehicles is certainly attainable, but creates the problem of keeping their batteries properly maintained year-round. You can pick up the Noco Genius2X2, 2-Bank, 4-Amp (2-Amp Per Bank) Fully-Automatic Smart Charger at Amazon now for just $89.96, saving you $34.99. This model enables you to maintain two batteries simultaneously, so when you decide what your favorite vehicle is that day, it'll fire up instantly.
Spring is just around the corner, and for countless motorcyclists, that means something special. Many bikers, myself included, feel something that borders on an anxious excitement about what lies in store for the year ahead on two wheels. Since this time of the year is largely a waiting game for the weather to get better, all we can do is plan our next adventure and get our machines prepared. Right now, there's 10-percent Off Saddlemen Motorcycle Bags and Luggage at JP Cycles. So, when you take off on your biggest adventure of 2022, you won't need to leave anything behind.
The best way to stack your power tool collection is patience. You can either be patient and collect one tool at a time, as needed, or be patient and wait for a multi-tool kit to go on sale (because they always will). This writer's preference is the latter, as you can end up saving hundreds of dollars and get everything you need in one fell swoop. You can fully stock your garage with the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit (7-Tool) with ToughSystem Case, (1) 20-Volt 4.0Ah Battery & (2) 20-Volt 2.0Ah Batteries for just $479 at Home Depot, saving you $244. This kit includes everything you'll need to get your car or motorcycle ready for the road this year and some tools to take care of those DIY home projects that you dreamt up in 2021.
Automotive
Goodyear Tires Reliant All-Season Tires On Sale Starting at $66.00 at Walmart
NOCO Genius GEN5X2, 2-Bank, 10-Amp Fully-Automatic Smart Marine Charger for $136.05 at Amazon
Insignia - Front and Rear-Facing Camera Dash Cam for $69.99 at Best Buy
Moto
10-Percent Off Kuryakyn Motorcycle Grips, Pegs, Boards, and More at JP Cycles
Home / Garage
Vastar Garage Hook Heavy Duty, 13 Pack Multi-Model Garage Storage Hook for $12.00 at Amazon [Promo Code 9S2BJJG9]
Garage Boss Briggs and Stratton Press 'N Pour Gas Can for $25.97 at Amazon
DeWalt Trolley Cart with Handle, Swivel 360-degree, and a Capacity of Up to 200-pounds for $109.99
Worx Pegasus Folding Work Table & Sawhorse for $106.85 at eBay
DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 Deep Tool Tray for $9.97 at Home Depot
Tools
Up to $180 off Select DeWalt and Milwaukee Power Tool Cordless Combo Kits at Home Depot
Worx WA3578 20V MaxLithium 4.0 Ah Battery for $36.96 at eBay
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Combo Kit (3-Tool) with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger for $99 at Home Depot
Ridgid 18-Volts Brushless Cordless 1/2-inch. High Torque 6-Mode Impact Wrench Kit for $199 at Home Depot
Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volts Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, and Bag with 10-inch Orbital Buffer for $199 at Home Depot
Ridgid 18-Volts Octane Brushless Compact Fixed Base Router with Accessories for $219 at Home Depot
Ridgid 18-Volts SubCompact Brushless Cordless 3/8-inch. Impact Wrench (Tool Only) for $79 at Home Depot
Titan Tools 4-Inch Mini Razor Scraper for $7.80 at Amazon
Makita A-93681 10-Inch 80 Tooth Micro Polished Miter saw Blade for $34.49 at Amazon
Power / Charging
HenHot Portable Charger, Power Bank 10,000 mAh for $21.99 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
APC Surge Protector Power Strip, 12-Outlet for $23.99 at Amazon
Making / Creative / Photo
FotoPro X-Go Max 4-Section Carbon Fiber Tripod with Built-In Monopod for $139.95 at Adorama
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Pioneer - 50-Inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $309 at Best Buy
Vizio 55-Inch Class M Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color SmartCast Smart TV for $398 at Walmart
8K HDMI Cable 6.6-Feet $3.99 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code 305QKR4H]
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Morakniv Classic No.1 Carbon Steel 3.9 Inch Knife Blade for $12.34 at Amazon
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Beverage Bottle, 40 Ounce for $29.99 at Amazon
Stanley Heritage Vacuum Insulated Food Jar for $19.98 at Amazon
Baja 900-Watt Propane Powered Inverter Generator for $289 at Home Depot
Yeti Crossroads Backpack 23 Liter for $89.99 at Woot
Fitness / Health
Up to 50% off on Sports Research Dietary Supplements at Amazon
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid for $34.97 at Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical Trainer Machine for $185.97 at Amazon
Home Audio
HyperX QuadCast S – RGB USB Condenser Microphone for PC, PS4, PS5 and Mac for $199.99 at Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Hifiman HE-X4 Planar Magnetic Headphones for $99 at Drop
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $49.95 at Amazon
Toys / Kid Gear
LEGO Super Mario Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set 71,400 Building Kit for $47.99 at Amazon
LEGO - Super Mario Luigis Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set 71,397 for $26.99 at Best Buy
Gaming
HyperX Cloud Alpha S - PC Gaming Headset for $79.99 at Amazon
HyperX CloudX Flight – Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 at Amazon
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit -Luigi Set - Nintendo Switch Luigi Set Edition for $59.99 at Amazon
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch for $19.98 at Amazon
