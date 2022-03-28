Save On Dewalt Power Tools From Home Depot and Gear Up for the New Week With More Deals
Mondays are never as bad as we make them out to be, especially when there are killer deals to numb the pain.
We're back to Monday, folks. The day we've all been dreading since Friday night. It's alright, though as Mondays are never really as bad as we make them out to be. Besides, now that it's here, you get to take a look at all of the deals we were able to dig up from the depths of the internet. We might do that multiple times each week, but it's at least early enough in the week that you might get something that catches your eye by the weekend. See? Monday has something going for it, after all.
The first deal you should consider gives you the means to ditch the chewed-up rubber on that daily driver. I know what you're thinking. Those tires, though sketchy, still had enough bite to make it through the winter. While that may be true, they are only getting worse as time passes. Goodyear tires are on sale this week at Walmart. Now's a better time than ever to replace them because you can get killer tires for just about anything at a bargain.
Before you buy any more tools or parts, you really do need to give that phone a break. It can do a lot of things, but it shouldn't be your go-to flashlight, stereo system, or watch on the job. That's why you end up repairing or replacing it every few months. Luckily, we've got at least one of the bases covered with the Casio Men's G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Black that you can scoop up for $38.97 at Amazon. This one is recommended by our Editorial Director, Patrick George, who's more than confident it'll stand up to whatever you chuck at it — or it at.
Don't worry. We do have some tool deals to talk about today too. Today at Home Depot, you can snag the DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit (7-Tool) with ToughSystem Case, (1) 20-Volt 4.0Ah Battery & (2) 20-Volt 2.0Ah Batteries for $529.00. That's just under $200 off the normal going price and even comes with a killer case that you can use to store or transport the system.
If that's a little more than you need, maybe consider snagging the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, Bag with 10 in. Orbital Buffer for $199.00 at Home Depot. It's an equally as impressive deal with 42% knocked off and enough power tools to get you moving on any home project this weekend. And if you're looking to take it a little further, you can couple it with the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with 18V Lithium-Ion Charger for $79.00 also at Home Depot.
Alright, I'm done talking for now. While it's a nice day so far, it is still a Monday, and there's plenty of madness to deal with. Be sure to check out the list below for more deals.
Automotive
Goodyear Tires are on Sale This Week at Walmart
Nilight - TR-06 4PCS 48 LED Interior Automotive Lights DC 12V Multicolor for $12.14 at Amazon
Get 10% Off Fox Racing When Logged Into Your MotoSport.com Account
Ontel Brella Shield by Arctic Air, Car Windshield Sun Shade, One-Size (31x57), As Seen on TV for $16.19 at Amazon
Tools / Home Improvement
Today Only - Get $10 Off $75+ with Promo Code MAR28 at Ace Hardware
Husky Mechanics Tool Set (270-Piece) for $129.00 at Home Depot
Up to $180 off Select Cordless Combo Kits at Home Depot
Dremel Multi-Max 5Amp Variable Speed Corded Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit+4000 Series 1.6Amp Variable Speed Corded Rotary Tool Kit MM5001+40004/36 for $169.00 at Home Depot
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, Bag with 10 in. Orbital Buffer P1819-P435 for $199.00 at Home Depot
DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit (7-Tool) with ToughSystem Case, (1) 20-Volt 4.0Ah Battery & (2) 20-Volt 2.0Ah Batteries for $529.00 at Home Depot
BOSCH GSR12V-300FCB22 12V Max EC Brushless Flexiclick 5-In-1 Drill/Driver System with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries for $0 at Amazon
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with 18V Lithium-Ion Charger PCL204KN for $79.00 at Home Depot
GEARWRENCH 1/4 Inch Drive Gimbal Ratchet, 72 Tooth - 81027 - Sockets for $12.47 at Amazon
LEXIVON 25Ft/7.5m AutoLock Tape Measure | 1-Inch Wide Blade with Nylon Coating, Matte Finish White & Yellow Dual Sided Rule Print | Ft/Inch/Fractions/Metric (LX-205) for $12.32 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
DEWALT Deep Socket Set, 20-Piece, 3/8" Drive Metric/SAE (DWMT73812) for $21.41 at Amazon
Saker Contour Gauge (5 Inch Lock) Profile Tool for $6.99 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Casio Men's G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Black for $38.97 at Amazon
Get 4x Select Bass Pro Shops Tackle Storage Boxes for $10.00 at Bass Pro
Save $50 on Johnny Morris Carbonlite 2.0 Fishing Rods & Reels Combos at Bass Pro
Kershaw Cinder Multi-Function Folding Pocketknife; 0.9 oz for $7.19 at Amazon
GERBER Gator Machete JR [31-000759] for $14.61 at Amazon
Boker Plus Stubby Kwaiken - Liner Lock Knife | Ti/Marble CF | Blade HQ for $99.95 at BladeHQ
Garmin Instinct Tactical, Rugged GPS Watch, Tactical Specific Features, Constructed to U.S. Military Standard 810G for Thermal, Shock and Water Resistance, Black for $199.99 at Amazon
Mountain Hardwear Folsom 20 Backpack for $29.00 at Mountain Hardwear After Promo SPRING70
Sierra Designs 10'x10' Easy Up One-push Pop Up Canopy With Shade Wall for $74.99 at Target
Igloo 5 Gallon Portable Sports Cooler Water Beverage Dispenser with Flat Seat Lid, Gray, 4 Qt for $32.02 at Amazon
AVANTREK 20" X 4" Fat Tire Electric Bike Cybertrack 200, 4 Hours Fast Charge, 500W Hub Motor, 48V/10Ah Removable Integrated Battery, Shimano 7 Speed Folding Electric Bicycle for Adults for $799.99 at Walmart
Schwinn Adapt U Folding Bike, 20-Inch Wheels, 7-Speed, Steel Blue for $469.96 at Amazon
Mr. Heater F242010 MH4GC Golf Cart Heater,Silver and Black for $49.97 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, Amazon Exclusive Color, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Thistle/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) for $179.95 at Amazon
Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids 6+, Minions Special Edition, Yellow, One Size for $49.95 at Amazon
RENPHO Body Fat Scale, Digital Bathroom Scale for BMI and Weight Loss, Fitness Wireless Composition Health Monitor Tracker with Smartphone Apps Connectivity, Multiple Users, Black for $15.99 at Amazon
RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Body Composition Analyzer with Smartphone App sync with Bluetooth, 396 lbs - Black for $19.99 at Amazon
RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Body Composition Analyzer with Smartphone App sync with Bluetooth, 396 lbs for $23.99 at Amazon
SPRI Ignite Fitness Bench for $69.99 at Amazon
PROGEAR 1300 Adjustable and Foldable 12 Position Heavy-Duty Weight Bench with an Extended 800lb Weight Capacity and Leg Hold Down for $89.00 at Walmart
Weider 55 Lb. Select-a-Weight Adjustable Dumbbell Set with Cast Iron Weight Plates for $249.00 at Walmart
