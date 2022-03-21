Save More than $240 on DeWalt Cordless Tool Kits at Home Depot — And More Unmissable Deals From Amazon
The Drive's bargain hunters discovered these things you definitely want.
The Drive's commerce team has sprung into action to find the deals that matter to you at this time of year. We've paid special attention to savings on products that help make the most of the good weather coming your way. We've also considered the driving and riding habits of our readers in springtime and found you some fantastic deals to keep you safe on the road.
If you haven't been dealing with harsh winter weather over the past few months, lucky you. Some of us had to wrap our wheels in suitable rubber to stay on the roads. Thankfully, spring has arrived, and if temperatures have begun to rise in your area, it's time to lose the winter tires for something that's going to offer you more grip in dry, warm conditions. Right now, you can save up to $150 on tires at eBay with the promo code: TIRES22. The deal structure is as follows: Save $50 off $250, $100 off $450, and $150 off $750. So, forget using all-season tires for the rest of the year and pick up a set that'll keep you glued to the road.
Spring means one thing for motorcyclists: It's time to ride. Anyone who's put their bike into hibernation will be all too familiar with the technical gremlins that can rear their ugly heads after your first few miles back in the saddle. Pick up the Stockton Roadside Tool Kit from RevZilla for $44.99 saving you $35 (40 percent) and be prepared for whatever gets thrown your way in the coming weeks and months. This kit rolls up neatly and fits into most saddlebags and storage areas. But don't let its size fool you; it packs in just about everything you need in the event of a roadside emergency.
For many of us, the weather has changed to the point where we can stay outside long enough to complete some DIY jobs without getting frostbite. If you're thinking of making serious upgrades to your power tool collection this year or have just always wanted to be in the DeWalt ecosystem, we've got a deal for you. The DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit with a ToughSystem case, 20-Volt 4.0-Ah battery, and two 20-Volt 2.0Ah batteries is on sale for just $479 at Home Depot, saving you $244 (34 percent). If this kit is tucked away in your garage, there won't be many home or automotive DIY jobs that you can't tackle.
Automotive
OBD2 Scanner Bluetooth for iOS and Android for $27.47 at Amazon [Promo Code 50I2AHV2]
Bully BBS-5002 Universal Aluminium Side Steps for $51.15 at Amazon
Camco Heavy-Duty Steel 48-inch Safety Chain with Spring Hooks for $8.36 at Amazon
Meguiar's G17220 Ultimate Compound Color and Clarity Restorer, Scratch and Swirl Remover for $12.91 at Amazon
Moto
Free Axial Base or Compression Layer with Reax Jacket Purchase at Revzilla
Home / Garage
Black and Decker Workmate 425 30-inch Folding Portable Workbench and Vise for $79.97 at Home Depot
Werner PD7300 Fiberglass 10-foot 375-pound Capacity Podium Step Ladder for $446 at Lowes
Workpro W151010 Limb and Branch Pruner Tool Set for $16.68 at Amazon
Tools
Save up to $244 off select cordless combo kits at Home Depot
Moock Digital Caliper for $12.99 at Amazon [Promo Code YEHVFGYF]
Wetols Universal Socket for $5.99 at Amazon [Promo Code 40YFY849]
Amazon Basics Household Tool Kit with Tool Storage Case for $24.14 at Amazon
Power / Charging
Champion Power Equipment 10,000/8,000-Watt TRI Fuel Portable Natural Gas Generator, NG/LPG Hose Kits and CO Shield for $1,079.00 at Amazon
Making / Creative / Photo
SJCam C200 4K24FPS Action Camera Ultra HD Underwater Camera 154-Degree Wide-Angle Waterproof Camera for $43.49 at Amazon [Digital Coupon and Promo Code 50COKPN6]
DJI OM 4 SE Three-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer with Tripod for $99 at Amazon
Pentel Arts Pointliner Drawing Pen for $11.77 at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Vizio 55-Inch Class M Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color SmartCast Smart TV for $398 at Walmart
Vizio 50-Inch Class M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED SmartCast Smart TV for $328 at Walmart
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV for $298 at Walmart
Android TV UHD Streaming Device for $19.88 at Walmart
The Fast and the Furious 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD for $17.81 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Nite Ize DoohicKey FishKey Key Tool Keychain Multitool for $1.29 at Amazon
Smith & Wesson Executive Drop Point Folding Knife for $8.99 at Smith & Wesson after promo Code: LEGACY20
Smith & Wesson 6.89-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife for $8.85 at Amazon
CRKT Minimalist Bowie Tan for $23.08 at SMKW
Ozark Trail 11-Piece Camping Hatchet and Knife Tool Set for $24.88 at Walmart
Ozark Trail 35L Silverthorne Hiking Backpack for $19.95 at Walmart
Sierra Designs South Fork Four-Person Dome Tent for $29.49 at Target
Intex Dakota K2 2 Person Vinyl Inflatable Kayak and Accessory Kit for $158.99 at eBay
Fitness / Health
Weider 55-pound Select-a-Weight Adjustable Dumbbell Set with Cast Iron Weight Plates for $249 at Walmart
Yes4All Total Body Workout Weighted Bar for $16.46 at Amazon
TheraBand Exercise Ball for $16.67 at Amazon
Home Audio
Sony 2.1 Soundbar with subwoofer and Bluetooth technology for $179 at Walmart
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Apple AirPods Pro for $174.98 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $298.99 at Best Buy
JBL Reflect Flow Waterproof True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for $29.99 at eBay
HiFiMan Premium Planar Magnetic Headphones for $229 at Adorama
Toys / Kid Gear
Hape Balance Bike Ultra Light Magnesium Frame for Kids ages 3 to 5 for $54.99 at Amazon
AMT 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse 1:25 Scale Model Kit for $28.99 at Amazon
Lego Star Wars Resistance X-Wing 75297 Building Kit for $16.99 at Amazon
Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit for $48 at Amazon
Gaming
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 at Amazon
Razer Huntsman Mini 60 Percent Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset for $25 at Walmart
