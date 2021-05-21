A DC-3 Transport Aircraft Makes an Eye-Catching RV

It's not every day you see an aircraft rolling down the highway, and if you did, you'd be forgiven for thinking there's been some kind of in-flight disaster followed by an emergency landing. However, in the case of the Fabulous Flamingo, what you'd actually be looking at is a custom-built RV put together by Gino Lucci and his son Giacinto. The donor plane for the project was a Douglas R4D, a modified DC-3 designed for Navy service. The plane was built in 1943 before entering service in 1944, spending much of its service life in South America during World War II as an executive transport. It later went on to work for the Federal Aviation Administration flying test routes for navigational purposes. Its last flight was in the 1980s, upon which it was laid up before later being damaged beyond repair by a tornado and parts scavengers in intervening years.

YouTube/Round Engine Aero

The father and son duo bought the plane in mid-2019, stripping off useful parts to support a French-based restoration of a similar aircraft. Efforts were taken to preserve as much original equipment and heritage of the aircraft as possible. Such authentic touches are visible all over the build, from the kink in the fuselage from prior damage, to the front wheel fenders built out of the former engine nacelles. "We wanted to keep a lot of the themes and stuff that makes the airplane, the airplane itself," explains Lucci in a video about the project. "These pieces here that we smashed our heads a couple hundred times while building it, they're actually the wing attach points on the airplane, which makes it exactly right at the max legal width in all 50 states."

YouTube/FOX 17 WXMI