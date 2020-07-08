This Hollowed-Out Jet Engine Camper Took Over Six Years and 1,000 Hours to Build

If there weren't a proverbial parachute to save airlines from going under due to pandemics or market crashes, what would we do with all the grounded, redundant aircraft? Many could be converted into limousines, though that would leave a heck of a lot of plane unused. Perhaps we could borrow a trick from a Brit by the name of Steve Jones, who turned the gutted engine housing of a Vickers jetliner into a streamlined custom camper.

An aerospace mechanic by trade, Jones got the engine nacelle from a 1967 Vickers VC10 airliner, specifically number XV104, which served in the Royal Air Force for nearly 45 years. After being phased out of service in 2012 with 38,383 total flight hours logged, the airframe was sent to a scrapyard owned by one of Jones's acquaintances, whom he contacted to snag it for conversion into a custom trailer—or as it's known in Britain, a caravan.