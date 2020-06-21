Ever Seen a $75,000 Ford Mustang Fox-Body?

The Ford Mustang has had its hits...and misses. Luckily, the Fox-Body SVT Cobra fits in the former category. Its specially tuned 302-cubic-inch V8 not only had an upgraded exhaust and intake but also improved cylinder heads, helping output along to 235 horsepower in total. What's more, they were fairly rare. This 1993 example for sale on Boston Craigslist is one of just 4,994 cars built for that model year, though it's almost certainly the most valuable of the bunch. That's what happens when you drive just 255 miles over 27 years.

Discovered online by the crew at Barn Finds, this teal SVT Cobra still sports its factory plastic covering an Opal Grey leather interior. You won't find a speck of dirt under the hood, either; this baby has been garage-kept in a private collection all these years. It's as if someone had just taken delivery of it, but only after picking up a Journey's Greatest Hits tape at the store beforehand.