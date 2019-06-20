Rusty 1970 Plymouth Superbird Barn Find Is the Ultimate Muscle Car Restoration Project

Barn finds are nearly always exciting, but sometimes hype can get confused with actual value. A 1970 Plymouth Superbird is up for sale on Craigslist in West Wareham, Massachusetts for just $70,000—a bargain compared to other complete examples of the rare muscle car. The hitch? It’s not quite in showroom condition.

Anyone with $200,000 can take home a super clean Superbird, but why do that when you can buy one that has spent the last ten New England winters outside. In the woods.