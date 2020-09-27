Surely Someone Needs a 3,000-Mile 1992 Ford Mustang 5.0 Convertible With a Manual

Dive into the storage closet and dust off that neon-colored windbreaker. Auto Hunter is currently hosting an online auction for this museum-quality 1992 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Summer Edition convertible with 3,000 miles on the clock.

This Fox Body Mustang is dressed in a limited-run appearance package that debuted mid-year in '92, referred to as the Summer Edition. It features 16-inch Opal pearlescent white wheels that match the interior and power-assisted convertible top, complimenting the Vibrant red paint job and a rear wing that replaces the luggage rack. Apparently, less than 3,000 Summer Edition Mustangs were built in 1992, making it exceptionally rare; this one is even more so as it was optioned with a five-speed manual transmission.