The 'Hoonifox' Is Ken Block's Wild Take on an AWD Rally Fox Mustang

Remember Ken Block's 1,400-horsepower "Hoonicorn" Ford Mustang ? That monstrosity may soon get a stablemate designed by the mind behind the new Batmobile from The Batman , and it draws from the raddest era of cars. Meet the "Hoonifox." It may just be the wildest Foxbody Ford Mustang ever envisioned—even more so than that one crossbred with a Ferrari F40 .

As explained in a video about the car released Thursday morning, the Hoonifox is everything that Ken Block and everyone else who lived through that decade loved about its performance cars: low, wide, brutish, and for the time being, completely digital.

Only existing as a rendering for the moment, it'll be some time before the Hoonifox tears up tires in the inevitable next Gymkhana video, though going by the Forza Horizon decals plastered on its fenders, don't be surprised if this terror turns up in your favorite open-world racing game.