The 'Hoonifox' Is Ken Block's Wild Take on an AWD Rally Fox Mustang

Just as suitable for a Dark Knight as it is a Drift King.

By James Gilboy
@FordPerformance on Twitter
James GilboyView James Gilboy's Articles

Remember Ken Block's 1,400-horsepower "Hoonicorn" Ford Mustang? That monstrosity may soon get a stablemate designed by the mind behind the new Batmobile from The Batman, and it draws from the raddest era of cars. Meet the "Hoonifox." It may just be the wildest Foxbody Ford Mustang ever envisioned—even more so than that one crossbred with a Ferrari F40.

Block's new ride was conceptualized by Hoonigan co-founder Brian Scotto and Hollywood designer Ash Thorp, who was previously behind the Escort Cosworth that burned to a crisp on a rally in 2018 and the mid-engined muscle car that'll serve as Robert Pattinson's Batmobile

Hoonigan

As explained in a video about the car released Thursday morning, the Hoonifox is everything that Ken Block and everyone else who lived through that decade loved about its performance cars: low, wide, brutish, and for the time being, completely digital. 

Only existing as a rendering for the moment, it'll be some time before the Hoonifox tears up tires in the inevitable next Gymkhana video, though going by the Forza Horizon decals plastered on its fenders, don't be surprised if this terror turns up in your favorite open-world racing game.

Road & Track implies the Hoonifox could become real at some point, with a "rally-spec" all-wheel-drive system and possibly a turbocharged Ecoboost V6 engine, an electrified drivetrain or a V8. Call us purists, but we think this would do best with a 5.0 in it, and the badge to boot. 

Here's hoping it becomes real as soon as possible. 

Hoonigan

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ