Ditch the Yule Log This Christmas for Two Full Hours of Ford Mustang Hoonicorn Action
Tune your TV to this slow-mo footage of a fire-spitting drift missile—you won't regret it.
Stuck at an awkward family gathering that you’d rather tune out this holiday season? Stunt driver and Hoonigan extraordinaire Ken Block’s got you covered. Via YouTube, Block is providing a full two hours and seven minutes of nothing but his 1,400-horsepower, all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Hoonicorn spitting flames to a stream of Christmas music.
We’ve all been there—the holiday dinner went south a long time ago and there's some political debate sparked by your druncle that's coming to a head. After guzzling a few hard ciders, it's time to throw on some headphones and watch something on your phone to pass the time.
The footage itself is borrowed from one of Hoonigan's famed Gymkhana productions. Now, though, it’s all been edited and arranged in this crazy-long montage to keep the eyes and ears entertained. Oh, and don't forget the playlist of electronic Christmas music from Branden Steineckert and Quinn Allman’s Uglyswtr EP.
So even if you don’t use it as a getaway from the awkward in-laws, you could always throw it on the newly acquired HD TV you bought on Black Friday, crank up the volume, and entertain your guests with this eye candy.
For that, we thank Ken Block and his Hoonigan team for giving us rad and family-friendly content. Merry Christmas, gearheads.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThese 5 Christmas-Themed Cars are the Enthusiast-Friendly Equivalents of Santa's SleighThey all go above and beyond the simple reindeer antlers and Rudolph nose, dressed merrily with light, wrapping paper, and even shrubbery.READ NOW
- RELATEDRelax With Fury in a Dodge Hellcat Reindeer Adult Onesie This Holiday SeasonWe can't think of anything better to wear while commuting from the dinner table to the couch.READ NOW
- RELATEDAttention Holiday Travelers: The Best Place to Poop on a Road Trip Is a Coffee ShopIf there's one thing I've learned over thousands of miles of road travel, it's that coffee houses are good for more than just a nice cup of joe.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For The Human DriverEditor-at-Large Alex Roy chooses everything from Legos to radar detectors to stabilized binoculars—to his own book.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis BMW i3 Hauling a Christmas Tree Thinks It's a PickupFancy enough, though, is that it's powering the tree's lights with its onboard battery pack.READ NOW