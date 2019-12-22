Ditch the Yule Log This Christmas for Two Full Hours of Ford Mustang Hoonicorn Action

Tune your TV to this slow-mo footage of a fire-spitting drift missile—you won't regret it.

By Chris Chin
Stuck at an awkward family gathering that you’d rather tune out this holiday season? Stunt driver and Hoonigan extraordinaire Ken Block’s got you covered. Via YouTube, Block is providing a full two hours and seven minutes of nothing but his 1,400-horsepower, all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Hoonicorn spitting flames to a stream of Christmas music.

We’ve all been there—the holiday dinner went south a long time ago and there's some political debate sparked by your druncle that's coming to a head. After guzzling a few hard ciders, it's time to throw on some headphones and watch something on your phone to pass the time.

The footage itself is borrowed from one of Hoonigan's famed Gymkhana productions. Now, though, it’s all been edited and arranged in this crazy-long montage to keep the eyes and ears entertained. Oh, and don't forget the playlist of electronic Christmas music from Branden Steineckert and Quinn Allman’s Uglyswtr EP.

So even if you don’t use it as a getaway from the awkward in-laws, you could always throw it on the newly acquired HD TV you bought on Black Friday, crank up the volume, and entertain your guests with this eye candy.

For that, we thank Ken Block and his Hoonigan team for giving us rad and family-friendly content. Merry Christmas, gearheads.

