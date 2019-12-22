Ditch the Yule Log This Christmas for Two Full Hours of Ford Mustang Hoonicorn Action

The footage itself is borrowed from one of Hoonigan's famed Gymkhana productions. Now, though, it’s all been edited and arranged in this crazy-long montage to keep the eyes and ears entertained. Oh, and don't forget the playlist of electronic Christmas music from Branden Steineckert and Quinn Allman’s Uglyswtr EP.

So even if you don’t use it as a getaway from the awkward in-laws, you could always throw it on the newly acquired HD TV you bought on Black Friday, crank up the volume, and entertain your guests with this eye candy.

For that, we thank Ken Block and his Hoonigan team for giving us rad and family-friendly content. Merry Christmas, gearheads.

