The current Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a 760-horsepower supercharged monster fine-tuned by a clever bunch to be a seriously capable track tool as well, all while remaining a loud daily driver muscle car with a warranty. The 5.2-liter V8 sends 625 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels at 5,000 rpm, helping this 4,171-pound Mustang reach 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds with a top speed limited at 180 mph. With the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the quarter-mile mark comes in the tens, especially when drag mode works as well as Ford's engineers have intended.

The Hoonicorn V2 is Ken Block's custom Gymkhana Ford Mustang packing a twin-turbo V8 tuned to 1,400 horsepower, connected to a six-speed sequential gearbox and all-wheel drive, with a weight figure kept under 3,000 pounds. We know this car can easily smoke all four tires, as well as "the world's fastest donk" Chevy Impala at 1,500 horsepower, along with a four-rotor Mazda RX-7 tuned to produce 1,240 horses. However, is there a situation in which sending 760 horsepower to the rear axle of a new Mustang is a good idea against the Ken Block special that was once a 1965 Ford Mustang notchback? The Hoonigans decided to find out with NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe piloting the Shelby GT500.