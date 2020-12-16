Watch Rob Dahm’s 1,240-HP Four-Rotor Mazda RX-7 Tear Itself Apart Trying to Beat Ken Block’s Mustang

On paper, it's an interesting, almost even match, with perhaps a bit of a nod to the Hoonicorn if its engine wasn't a little down on power from what the Hoonigans suspect is it running on just seven of its eight cylinders. Dahm's build was even inspired by the Hoonicorn, right down to the suspension geometry. Dahm even pretended to be from Hoonigan to source a few parts, which is balls-the-size-of-Alaska incredible. It's also Dahm's baby—not much is left that came stock on the now-six-inch-longer RX-7, but he's had the car it's based on since he was 19.

Dahm's car is very much a work in progress as it doesn't have a full floor yet—you can see right down to the ground inside. Dahm even runs with a laptop that manages the car's tuning in the passenger space. The RX-7 has barely been shaken down, and they even opt to do a rolling start on the first two races for their 1,000-foot drag races out of mercy for Dahm's untested car.