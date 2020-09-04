Zero to 60 in just 1.8 seconds—let that sink in. Forget about what Tesla's Elon Musk claims about a car that doesn't exist. This blistering time is what 600-horsepower turbocharged WRX rallycross cars with anti-lag systems (ALS) have been chasing off the start line for years, and a feat the new electric variants should achieve more easily, such as the Ford Fiesta ERX.

The FIA’s new World Rallycross Project E race series may have hit a few bumps along the way, but with some of the models now ready and the first support race already held in Sweden, it's all looking bright for both REVelution powertrain developer STARD of Austria, and Ken Block with his Ford Fiesta ERX, who just won this breakthrough event at the famous Holjes rallycross circuit in front of two identical Fords.

Block's previous WRX car was a 600-hp Focus with a somewhat less complicated steering wheel. Based on a Fiesta ST chassis and packing a giant 450-kWh battery pack liquid-cooled by dry ice, the Fiesta ERX comes with more neutral balance but considerably more weight. As a result, braking is somewhat trickier.

Hooning the thing, however, should be easier, due to a peak torque output beyond 800 pound-feet, which is delivered instantly through a pair of independent two-speed gearboxes that operate as single-speeds in race mode.