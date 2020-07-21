Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype Is a Seven-Motor, 1400-HP Weapon of Tire Destruction

Lending a hand in all scenarios is an electronically boosted Brembo brake system, which balances antilock friction brakes with stability control and regenerative braking, which converts forward motion back into electricity. And to kick the back out, there's an integral hydraulic handbrake, whose actuation shuts off all power to the rear wheels.

"Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be," said RTR Vehicles founder and Mach-E 1400 test driver, Vaughn Gittin Jr. "This experience is like nothing you've ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster."

"Mustang Mach-E 1400 is absolutely intended for experiential use to showcase how cool electrification can be," said Ford's Global EV Communications Manager Emma Bergg. She adds that when COVID-19 blows over, the Mach-E 1400's back seats will be open to many an open-minded passenger. "With Mustang Mach-E, all-electric Transit and F-150 coming too, it makes sense for us to build excitement for Ford electric vehicles."

In the nearer future, the Mach-E 1400 will make its public debut at a NASCAR event, though in what capacity is not yet known. One can't help hoping Ford eventually takes it racing....or for a showdown with the many-record-holding Volkswagen ID.R.