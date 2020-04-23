Behold the All-Electric, 1400-HP Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Drag Car

Ford says that the prototype presented an opportunity to start working on electric powertrains for racing applications, but it’s unclear how far the company will push its electric drag racing prototypes since electrified racing outside of Formula-E is still in its infancy, in general. We do know that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E is almost ready for market and promises impressive performance for the street, so it’s clear that Ford is jumping into electrified performance with both feet.

Last year Ford rolled out the Mustang Lithium, a 900-horsepower electric pony car with a six-speed manual transmission, which stole the show along with a Bronco racing truck at SEMA 2019. It's unclear if the Lithium and this new drag racer share any technologies—as the Blue Oval remained mum on many details for either machine—but logic dictates that engineers most likely learned a thing or two from last year's project.

Real racing is on hold indefinitely, but the Cobra Jet 1400 will be up for a preview on Sunday, April 26 on MotorTrend on Demand's show “Hard Cell,” which will feature the car alongside other electric performance vehicles.