Watch the 1,500-HP Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Crush the Quarter-Mile in 8.27 Seconds

And despite all of the jump cuts that make the video sound like a firefight set in the Star Wars universe, you can clearly see the car take off down the quarter doing a wheelstand, and setting the time stated by Ford. Well, I suppose you can't really see it clearly, but perhaps that's beside the point.

The drag racer was built in collaboration with Cascadia Motion, featuring four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to two DS-250-115s, boasting four motors total—each putting out 250kW—that spin up to 10,000 rpm.

The Cobra Jet Mustang is also not the only electric concept Ford has been working on. Its 1,400-horsepower Mach-E 1400 is equally as impressive, making a whopping 2,300 pounds of downforce according to the Dearborn automaker. Based on the regular Mach-E electric crossover, it was spotted testing earlier this year before being unveiled to the public.

If you want to buy either of these lightning-fast concepts, you're out of luck. In fact, nobody has even received delivery of a normal Mach-E. And while a hybrid Mustang coupe is certainly on the horizon, that's yet to be unveiled. We'll just have to be happy with this quarter-mile run for now.

