Extremely Fast Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Spotted Drifting Like Mad

Ford is, undeniably, a massive and busy company. It recently launched the next-generation F-150—the most popular truck ever to do it—and is slated to drop its revived Bronco off-roader early next week. As if those global product releases weren't enough, it also seems as if someone is testing a go-fast version of another critical Ford model: the Mustang Mach-E. A stripped-down prototype was spied hustling around a proving ground in North Carolina and, from what we can see—and hear, kind of—it's going to be rapid.

Whether it was an actual sleuth hiding in the trees or some Ford PR rep who thought themselves clever to pose as such, the videographer was careful not to get too close to the track. Off the bat, you can tell how quickly the electric crossover is being hurtled across the empty pavement, which we suspect is located at the North Carolina Center for Automotive Research. Tires screech and brakes clamp down as it turns and comes to a stop, and shortly after, it pulls off a series of all-wheel-drive donuts.

We don't get to see much of a launch before the handy-dandy video man takes off running through the woods, thinking he'd been caught.