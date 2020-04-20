The Next Ford Mustang Will Launch in 2022 With AWD and Hybrid Power: Report

Detroit's most aggressively-styled muscle cars have always conjured up images of big, smoky burnouts and powerslides, byproducts of the genre's signature powertrain layout: a massive, unassisted V-8 engine and rear-wheel drive. If a new report is to be believed, however, Ford's next Mustang may be moving away from both of these muscle car hallmarks.

According to Autocar, Ford is preparing to introduce an all-new Mustang in 2022, bringing with it the model's first hybrid all-wheel-drive powertrain. The publication points to a patent the company filed back in 2017 for a "twin-motor drive system for hybrid vehicle" detailing a V-8 gas engine powering a rear axle along with two electric motors "mounted directly to opposing sides of the engine," each undoubtedly powering a front wheel. This setup opens up the potential for Acura NSX-style torque vectoring, further closing the handling gap between Ford's muscle car and its snooty import rivals.

For the purists out there who prefer their muscle cars run exclusively on fossil fuels, however, it's unlikely the hybrid V-8 will be the only powertrain choice when the seventh-gen 'Stang (codenamed S650) drops in a couple of years. Having the hybrid Mustang available alongside a regular, un-electrified V-8 as well as an entry-level EcoBoost four-cylinder is a strong possibility, as far as we're concerned.