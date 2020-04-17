Help Us Solve the Mystery of this Fox-Body Ford Mustang Limo Rotting in a Field

Who doesn't love an obscure car-find? We do, whether it's an off-road-inspired VW Golf or a private jet turned into a limousine, we're all for it. In this case, however, we came across something so obscure that we're having a hard time tracking down details: an abandoned 1987 Ford Mustang limousine with a mega wing that's rotting in a field somewhere.

The photos you see here were shared by the Fox Body Addicts Facebook group back in April 2018. When we reached out, the group handler told The Drive that the images originally came from a sales ad, but could not provide key details like where or when that ad ran. Further research of the Fox body limo led us to the oddly-titled 1995 movie The Jerky Boys, where it made a brief appearance before disappearing into oblivion once more. A few shaky stories about it popped up on Facebook later, with people claiming to have known the car's owners, but we weren't able to verify any of them.