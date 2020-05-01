Original Ford Mustang Designer Gale Halderman Dies at Age 87

Gale Halderman, the original creator of the design that would eventually become the very first Ford Mustang has died at the age of 87 years old. The famed designer lost his battle with cancer at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday, April 29, which is coincidentally dubbed as "429 Day" by Mustang enthusiasts for referencing the Boss 429 pony car.

In 1962, Ford held a competition among its designers to drum up ideas for a new sports car, and it was his sketch that won the design contest that would change his life. After the inception of the Mustang, Halderman continued to be instrumental in the evolution of the car—all the way from sketching lines on paper pads to clay models to finally the production car in 1964. It goes without saying that Halderman is responsible for designing one of the biggest automotive icons the world has ever seen.