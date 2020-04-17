'Impaired' Ford Mustang Driver Smashes House Twice With Two Cars in Legendary Crime Spree

Amidst the spread of a once-in-a-lifetime plague, it takes a monumental effort for the actions of an individual to garner a headline. Still, one California man managed just that on an alleged bender that left two vehicles, one house, one face, and one criminal record in utter shambles.

According to a Facebook post from the Marin County division of California's Highway Patrol, the supposedly intoxicated driver of a yellow Ford Mustang crashed through a fence in a residential area of San Rafael, part of the greater Bay Area, around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Realizing he was in trouble, the driver of the Mustang was said to have attempted to escape the scene, but rather than putting his pony car in reverse, he hit the gas and slammed into the wall of the house whose fence he had just knocked down.

Awoken by the sound of a car colliding with their house, the resident approached the errant driver, only to discover him "clearly in no state to drive." The resident confiscated the Mustang driver's keys and retreated indoors to call the police, but the Mustang driver followed them, and in the process spotted the keys to the resident's Toyota RAV4. The suspect reportedly seized the keys and fled to the resident's vehicle in an attempt to make an escape, but being too out-of-shape to operate a vehicle, the suspect put the Toyota into drive and again crashed into the house, directly next to where they had crashed their Mustang.