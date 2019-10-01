2020 Lincoln Corsair Review: 90 Percent There in Lincoln's Compact Luxury Crossover

Though the Corsair uses the new 2020 Escape platform, it’s design is considerably more elegant than the Ford. There’s flow to its clean lines and an overall commanding presence that comes from a clear porting of the handsome Aviator's classic styling. While the wide, Lincoln star-adorned grille is certainly a statement, it’s an agreeable one unlike the predatory maws of Lexus or BMW. Top marks here.

Lincoln offers the Corsair in five trim levels. Standard is a base-spec model and can be had in either FWD or AWD. Standard I sees a Convenience Package (interior ambient lighting, Voice-Activated Navigation, powered foldable second-row seats, and integrated garage door opener) and 18-in dark-painted wheels added. Reserve spec adds a powered full-panel moonroof, 14-Speaker Revel audio, Ford's hands-free foot-activated tailgate, and 19-in machined and painted wheels. Reserve II adds Lincoln's Elements Package (heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer, and rain-sensing wipers) and CoPilot360 Plus. Lastly, Reserve III drops Lincoln's bigger 2.3-liter engine beneath the hood and adds adaptive suspension, the Technology Package (Phone as Key App, wireless charging, adaptive LED headlights, and 12.3-in instrument cluster), a Head-Up Display, and Lincoln's proprietary 24-way Perfect Position front seats. Customers can also choose from the cadre of options ala carte.

Inside, the Corsair has the right amount of luxury. The seats feature creamy leather, inviting and comfortable with an optional massage function. The compact crossover is also surprisingly spacious and offers up ample leg (43.2-in front/38.6-in rear) and headroom (39.5-in front/38.7-in rear) in both rows, even for taller individuals. Lincoln calls the Corsair’s interior a “Sanctuary for the Senses” and we can't deny that painful bit of ad-speak is true. There's a true push to mitigate the encroachment of noise, vibration, and harshness into the cabin, more so than the competition. Thanks to adaptive suspension, a new rear bushing design, active noise control, a dual-walled dashboard, enhanced sound-deadening, and thicker sidewall tires, the Corsair is as whisper quiet as proper Lincoln.

At first glance then, the Corsair gives the appearance of a well-sorted luxury machine. But dig a little deeper and the specter of Ford’s cost-cutters is still visible. That’s first and foremost felt in the Corsair’s buttons and knobs. Wrapped in faux aluminum and treated with Bentleyesque knurled bezels, the Corsair’s tactile controls feel every bit the pieces of plastic they are. Lincoln took great pains to hide its Ford bones in most areas, but there's too much play in their tolerances. The Corsair's designers also saw fit to carry the HVAC outlet's design across the dash's entirety. Though not egregious in its styling, the materials are cheap, flexible plastic. We could easily see someone accidentally knocking into it and breaking one of the vanes clear off.