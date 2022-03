2022 Lincoln Navigator First Drive Review: An Updated Land Yacht Coming for Cadillac’s Ass

In comfort mode, things are as palatially plush as anything this side of a Rolls. The ride is masterfully unruffled over even the worst of bumps. You barely hear the engine above the lowest revs. Gear changes come smoothly and seamlessly. The brakes never grab hard—gasp, can you even imagine grabby brakes—and operating them feels like a cushy push beneath your foot.

For the driver, the infotainment system is clear and easy to use, with hard buttons for radio volume and climate temperature. The new screen is noticeably improved in picture quality. The 30-way configurable driver’s seat—which, crucially, also includes pedal adjustments—brought me closer to my most optimal driving position than ever before. I was free to sit further back, my shins not brushing the underside of the steering column for once, and the steering wheel nice and far from my face because I could scoot the pedals toward me. There were a truly dizzying number of adjustments to be made; the only complaint I have is I wish the bottom seat cushion could shorten a bit more to accommodate my stubby femurs. But I’m probably an outlier here and it certainly didn’t make driving the car any less pleasant.

The second-row captain’s chairs offered good legroom and massage capabilities. The optional rear-seat Fire TV entertainment was like wizardry to me—I still remember being floored at the ceiling-mounted DVD player in the family Lexus RX 330 from 2003—but if you’re like me and you suffer from motion sickness, it might be more difficult to benefit from. Finally, the third-row of seats were roomy considering they were third-row seats. But the Navigator’s boxy profile means no weird interior slopes those passengers have to contort themselves around.