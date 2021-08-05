Ford BlueCruise Review: User-Friendly, Hands-Free Driving Assistance for the Masses

Rather than inching up on anything using the word “autonomous,” Ford’s positioning for its ready-to-launch BlueCruise seems to be an exercise in understatement. Making smart use of its already available suite of driver-assist technologies, BlueCruise is essentially a sophisticated take on adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping. The Ford “hands-free highway driving technology” allows for unfettered driving on some 100,000 miles of “prequalified” divided lane highways throughout the U.S. and Canada. An event to test drive the system, near Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, was equally low-key. Some of the engineers and product planners responsible for the tech loaded me up into a BlueCruise-equipped F-150 in about 10 minutes. Ford’s Shane Larkin, Supervisor, Driver Assist Advanced, rode shotgun to give me the lowdown.

Seyth Miersma

Basically, BlueCruise’s sensor array is a techy cocktail of GPS maps, a high-mounted, front-facing camera, and a front-bumper-mounted radar sensor. The GPS data serves as a general positional reference, while the camera reads lane markings and scans surrounding traffic, and the radar handles forward vehicle tracking. In the cabin, a camera in the upper corner of the center stack tracks eye and head movement to ensure the driver is keeping their eyes on the road. Infrared lights mounted to the left and right of the driver help eye-tracking in dark conditions (and through sunglasses). And while the camera tracks your eyes, it won’t record you picking your nose. “There’s no data saved,” said Larkin. “Nothing leaves the camera module.” Using BlueCruise In practice—and, it should be noted, practice on a public highway loop in Ford’s backyard—BlueCruise is a straightforward thing to switch on and use. Activate the advanced cruise control system by way of the left control cluster on the steering wheel, drive out to a qualified highway, and wait for the display in front of you to read “hands free” and change to Tron blue. It’s no more difficult than any other cruise control system to operate, and I imagine with time and practice one starts to learn the best spots to go hands-free in their own daily driving cycle.

Seyth Miersma One of the infrared eye-trackers.