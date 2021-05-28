Tesla Activates In-Car Cameras for Driver Monitoring on Autopilot

The company has also attempted to allay fears around privacy; the software notes that "the system cannot save or transmit information unless data sharing is enabled." However, salvaged Teslas have proven to hold compromising personal data and video in the past . Customers could be forgiven for being wary of the system in light of such examples.

Interestingly, YouTuber greentheonly has been experimenting with a development version of Tesla's driver monitoring camera for some months now. It shows the system is capable of determining where the driver is looking, to a decent degree of certainty in favorable conditions. Their findings also indicate that the early version of the system can easily be fooled by a still photo taped up near the cabin camera. Notably, without any form of illumination in the cabin, the camera can struggle to function at night when conditions are dark .

The switch to using the cabin camera for driver monitoring will likely be a gradual one, with Tesla slowly propagating the software updates out into the wild. Of course, in some cars, such as the Model S and Model X built prior to 2021, no cabin camera is present, and thus such monitoring will not be possible. It's an important thing to remember, given that Tesla have long touted their cars as having "Full Self Driving" hardware on board for users that specify the correct options package. The reality is, existing Tesla vehicles cannot be called self driving cars.

Driver monitoring is something that will divide the Tesla fanbase. Some will appreciate the added peace of mind, while some will enjoy no longer having to hold the wheel if that feature comes in down the line. Others will resent being monitored at all, or the fact that the checks and balances in the system are now harder to defeat. Overall, though, it has to be seen as a benefit for everyone else on the road, who can breathe easier knowing there'll be a few less maniacs sitting in the back of a electric car with nobody at the wheel.

