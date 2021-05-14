The crash also comes in the wake of the arrest of Param Sharma, a Tesla driver taken into custody this week for repeatedly riding in the back seat of his Tesla with Autopilot activated and posting videos about it on social media. The 25-year-old, who claims to be "rich as f**k", grew in notoriety when he purchased another Tesla immediately after being released from jail, riding in the backseat of a Model 3 and posting another enraging video.

The unwavering line from Tesla has been that it expects drivers to remain fully focused on the driving task, even with Autopilot engaged. Years of evidence shows that either by human fallibility, or a chilling disregard for the safety of others, it's an unrealistic expectation to make. With crashes and fatalities racking up around the world, both of Tesla drivers and innocent bystanders, it raises the question of just how many people have to die before authorities will step in.

