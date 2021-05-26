Tesla Removes Radar Sensors From Model 3 and Model Y, so Autopilot Will Use Cameras Only

Tesla is ditching the forward-facing radar technology that's long been used in its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Autopilot. The news comes from support documentation found on the automaker's website. The new vision-only system, coined Tesla Vision, is the company's focus on only using data captured by the vehicle's on-board cameras and processed by machine learning technologies. This means putting radar on the same pedestal as LiDAR, which CEO Elon Musk called "a fool's errand" during Tesla's 2019 Autonomy Day presentation, a decision which may cause some Autopilot features to be unavailable while Tesla works out the kinks.

via Tesla

North American market Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built in May 2021 will be the first adopting the change, according to the text. These vehicles will not be equipped with a radar sensing unit to assist in ADAS functionality and instead fully rely on the vehicle's cameras to provide data for the various features of Tesla's Autopilot suite to function. Model S and X, as well as all non-North American vehicles, will continue to have radar installed as part of the factory assembly. Tesla says vehicles currently equipped with radar will continue to utilize data obtained through its function until the automaker determines "the appropriate time" to transition the vehicles to use Tesla Vision. "We are continuing the transition to Tesla Vision, our camera-based Autopilot system," writes Tesla on its website. "Beginning with deliveries in May 2021, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for the North American market will no longer be equipped with radar. Instead, these will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving and certain active safety features."

via Tesla

Tesla warns that some features may be inactive or temporarily limited upon delivery of vehicles equipped without a radar. The Autopilot suite's Autosteer function will be limited to 75 miles per hour and its following distance will be increased. The latter may be a pain point for new owners as other automakers like BMW have previously mentioned that customers often avoid certain optional driver assistance features like Adaptive Cruise Control due to following distance allowing drivers to cut in line. Tesla may also disable its Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance and its controversial Smart Summon feature. It's part of Tesla's $10,000 Full Self-Driving package and allows owners to remotely summon their vehicles while in parking lots or otherwise outside of the cabin, upon delivery.

via Tesla, edit: TheDrive Tesla's previous infographic showed that its forward-facing radar could sense objects up to 525 feet away.