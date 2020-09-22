Watch a Tesla Model 3 Fail an Automatic Braking Test and Vaporize a Robot Pedestrian

Tesla has some of the most advanced and controversial assisted driving systems in the business. The technology allows the car to automatically change lanes, maintain its speed with radar, and it will automatically stop for pedestrians if you don't. Well, in theory, at least. Apparently it doesn't always stop, as you can see in this Chinese test of a Tesla Model 3's automatic braking capabilities that Jalopnik found on Twitter. The dummy starts rolling towards the car—legs swinging away giddily—and when it gets in front of the Tesla the car just keeps on going and strikes the robot. Its legs fly off, the driver brings the car to a halt, and the dummy declares the field goal is good as it lays on the ground in faceless agony. And no, I don't know what's up with the music.

Other videos recorded by the same organization also tell much of the same story. A different Model 3, this time driving on a much wider road course, plows straight through a stationary pedestrian. It's not a glancing blow or a tap after the car had started braking, either.