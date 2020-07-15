Another Tesla Crashes Into a Cop Car While on Autopilot

None of Tesla’s cars are fully capable of driving themselves, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at the packages they offer—more specifically the names of said packages, one of them being “Full Self-Driving.” As it seems, it's too profitable to blur the lines of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like Autopilot. And because of that, preventable crashes involving the tech will continue to happen, though fortunately for those involved in this month's completely avoidable Autopilot crash, the only victims were a couple of emergency response vehicles... and a Tesla owner's insurance premiums.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Twitter, authorities were responding to a crash on eastbound Interstate 10 when an errant Tesla rear-ended the Arizona State Troopers' police cruiser in a scenario that is starting to sound familiar. The impact pushed the Chevrolet Tahoe squad car into the back of an ambulance on the scene, jarring the occupants of the latter vehicle but not injuring them. As the State Trooper Sergeant was not in their vehicle at the time, they too escaped injury.