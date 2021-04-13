Here’s Why Tesla Still Sells a 94-Mile Model 3 Without Autopilot in Canada

Tesla is very protective about the claimed range in its battery-powered vehicles. The automaker has worked hard to establish a name for itself in the market as the king of EVs, even going as far as axing the possibility of a base-trim Model Y because its range would be "unacceptably low" for the price. The same can't be said for a previously off-the-menu Model 3 available to Canadian buyers that only has 94 miles of range. A configuration that ignores its CEO's criticism of low range in order to sell cars on the technicality of meeting purchase price limitations and eligibility for consumer tax incentives.

via Tesla Tesla's online Model 3 configurator now allows Canadian customers to limit the vehicle to 151km of range.

Since the very beginning, Tesla has said that the Model 3 was to begin at $35,000. And while that car was available for a short time, albeit also off-the-menu, Tesla ultimately decided to axe the trim altogether. When accounting for currency exchange, that magic number also happens to be the purchase price limit of Canada's Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program, the Federal incentive for zero-emission vehicles in the country. The program itself works in a similar manner to the tax incentives available in the United States, except that instead of a $7,500 tax credit, a $5,000 ($3,980 USD) point-of-sale incentive is applied to the purchase price of eligible vehicles. In the case of vehicles with six or fewer seats, like the Model 3, the MSRP of the base-trim model cannot be higher than $45,000 ($35,821 USD). When this condition is met, more optioned-out trims are eligible, so as long as the MSRP remains under $55,000 ($43,767 USD).

via Transport Canada