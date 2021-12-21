Tesla Is Selling 2021 Model 3s With Degraded Batteries From 2017

When someone buys a new car, they generally expect to be getting a vehicle that's fully up-to-date, not one built with leftover parts. Tesla customers who don't read the fine print, though, could accidentally end up paying the price for a "new" Model 3 with a years-old battery, one which Tesla acknowledges may have already lost almost an eighth of its total capacity. Use of older batteries in new Model 3s was first observed on Twitter, where user William Hummel shared images of a disclaimer on Tesla's website that notes up to 12 percent reduced range stemming from the cars' use of batteries built as far back as 2017. These screen captures were not of Tesla's online configurator as Hummel's use of "new car" might lead one to believe, but from Tesla's inventory page, where "new" Model 3s are indeed listed for sale with the range disclaimer shown, along with a partial explanation accessed via the "Learn More" button. "This vehicle was built with a battery pack manufactured as early as 2017," reads the popup. "While this pack was brand new when the vehicle was built, the cells have reduced capacity due to their age and you can expect up to 12% reduction in range from current production specifications."

Tesla 2021 Tesla Model 3 inventory range disclaimer on Tesla.com

This passage doesn't explain why new Model 3s have been "built" with 2017 batteries and implies installation at the factory rather than refurbishment at a service center. It adds another layer of confusion as to why these cars are being sold as "New," though it may be one partially explained by another label: "Demo Vehicle." What makes a demo car isn't formally defined by Tesla, though calling a Tesla showroom and speaking to a salesperson confirmed these are often retired test drive vehicles, and are sold as-is, possible cosmetic defects and all. Various sources online such as Tesla forums also indicate they may also be ex-engineering testbeds, or declined customer cars. Not all ex-testers in Tesla's new inventory have range disclaimers, though evidencing some inconsistency in how old-spec batteries are installed, which the Tesla salesperson we spoke to couldn't explain—though they could confirmed these old batteries are usually installed at the factory, and that Tesla considers them to be "new." As for why old batteries end up in some Teslas, but not others, they might only be installed in cars destined for demo duty, while those without range disclaimers could be customer cars that weren't delivered for one reason or another.

Tesla 2021 Tesla Model 3