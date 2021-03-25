Teens in Rented Tesla Model 3 Crash Into Cop Car, Try Blaming It on Autopilot

Two juveniles in Palm Coast, Florida are in hot water after reportedly taking a joy ride in a rented Tesla and allowing it to crash into a police car. And as if driving without a license wasn't enough, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office reports that the vehicle was also missing something else entirely when they approached it: a person in the driver's seat. According to the sheriff's office, an on-duty deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2018 Tesla Model 3 last Friday. He observed the vehicle exiting a Wawa gas station just before 10 p.m. and begin traveling on the wrong side of the road. The car came to a stop and then proceeded to back into the officer's patrol car, causing $300 worth of damage to the Tesla.

via Facebook | Flagler County Sheriff's Office

The officer exited his vehicle and made contact with the occupants—two female juveniles aged 14 and 15—who were allegedly seated in the front passenger seat and the back seat when he arrived. To be abundantly clear, there were no occupants in the driver's seat when the deputy made contact with the teens, according to the police report. The teens reportedly told the officer that the Tesla was "driving itself in Autopilot mode" when it had backed into the patrol car. After some questioning, both teens claimed no one was in the driver's seat after engaging Autopilot. However, one of the juveniles later changed their story and said her friend only hopped in the back seat after the vehicle drove into the wrong lane. Either way, blaming Tesla's Level 2 driving aid doesn't seem like a likely excuse given that Autopilot typically operates in a forward-looking direction. A Tesla forum post from 2019 may explain what happened: the car could have been accidentally placed into reverse when attempting to disengage Autopilot. The Autopilot controls on the Model 3 and Model Y are located on the gear selector stalk to the right of the steering column. Assuming the juveniles are telling the truth, it's possible that the teen controlling the Tesla's functions attempted to press up on the drive stalk to turn off Autopilot and instead of placing the vehicle in park, mistakenly pressed the stalk upwards twice and placed the car into reverse. The Drive remains unable to reach out to Tesla to confirm whether or not the teen's claims of the car being operated on Autopilot were true, as the automaker had previously dissolved its PR department.