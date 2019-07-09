2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility Review: Coming to a Rear View Mirror Near You

Performance

Law enforcement vehicles live abuse-filled lives, so it's important for Ford to make sure they've got the right equipment throughout. The new Police Interceptor Utility rocks cop-spec tires, suspension, brakes, and steering components. Under the hood, and for the first time in a police-rated Ford vehicle, a V-6 hybrid powertrain will be offered alongside the hefty naturally aspirated and EcoBoost variants.

The base engine offered is the 3.3-liter Duratec V-6, which offers 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The next engine up is the premium hybrid (essentially the same base-model V-6 minus hybrid assist), which boasts 318 horsepower and 322 pound-feet of torque. Sitting at the top of the range is a 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6, which puts out a whopping 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. Thinking of outrunning the boys in blue? Think again.

Like all other hybrids, the electric motor provides instant torque before the gas engine takes over. And while performance is certainly a highlight of the hybrid variant, the real purpose of the powertrain is to help police outfits save on gasoline through all the idling and low-speed driving they perform each and every day. Remember, police cars can spend multiple hours each day idling, so a hybrid powertrain could save fortunes in yearly fuel bills.

Ford claims the new hybrid Police Interceptor Utility vehicle can achieve an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined fuel economy rating, resulting in only 833 gallons of gas consumed per year based on a yearly mileage of 20,000 miles. That’s a considerable improvement over the previous car’s 3.7-liter gasoline engine, which only returned 17 mpg on a combined cycle and consumed an average of 1,176 gallons over the same 20,000 miles. If our math serves us right, that's 343 fewer gallons each year, at roughly $3 per gallon, that's a savings of $1,029 per year per cop car.

Besides saving fuel, the hybrid system also offers two pursuit modes that affect the way the hybrid system delivers power and recharges its battery: one for high-speed pursuits and another for city pursuits. The modes change on the fly and automatically according to the officer’s driving style. For instance, the high-speed pursuit mode essentially puts the system into “high-performance mode,” where it focuses more on delivering the most power rather than saving it to recharge the battery. The city mode prioritizes charging the battery so that drivers can utilize the instant delivery of the electric motor when zipping around town.