Super Cruise Hands-Free Towing in the 2022 GMC Sierra Is Like Commanding a Freight Train

GM's Super Cruise is already one of the best driver-assist you can buy in the United States by a long shot. It's capable of true, fully-legal hands-free driving on some 200,000 miles of American highways, giving GM a handsome lead on Ford BlueCruise's 100,000 miles and, well, Tesla Autopilot's big ol' zero. It's a lead GM's only extending, too, by adding the ability to tow a trailer with Super Cruise active on the 2022 GMC Sierra pickup—a killer app that I was among the first people outside GM to test. Now, it's important to note I was driving a prototype 2022 Sierra on a closed course within the safe confines of GM's Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan, where it trials everything from the battery-electric drivetrain in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV to the brand's "transparent trailer" camera tech. This is far from a definitive review of how towing with Super Cruise will work in the real world. But what I can say is that combined with the new ability to perform automatic lane changes and passes—you won't even have to flick the turn signal when coming up on a slower vehicle—it feels like it's going to be an almost indispensable convenience for longer hauls.

General Motors 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali towing a trailer with Super Cruise active

Even though the seamless lane changes are something that no other vehicle can do right now—not even the SAE Level 3-pioneering Honda Sensing Elite in the JDM Honda Legend, with its true (albeit limited) ability to drive itself in traffic jams without supervision—Super Cruise is still firmly a Level 2 system. That means it's technically still me who's driving, me who's in control, and me who's responsible for the vehicle. I'm just delegating some tasks to the vehicle's computer, and if I were to, say, crash into a police cruiser with my vehicle's ADAS active, I couldn't point the finger at GM. Sufficiently refined, Level 2 ADAS can trick you into feeling like a passenger, even though you're definitely still the driver, and GM's case, required to keep your eyes on the road at all times. (This is tracked with a driver-facing camera on top of the steering column.) Super Cruise only works on highways or divided roads that GM has previously mapped with lidar, creating a data bank that meshes with the vehicle's realtime cameras and sensors to manage the steering, accelerator and brakes. Still, entrusting one's camper, horses, race car, or whatever else is being towed to the truck's computer requires what GMC marketing Vice President Phil Brook called "a leap of faith," one that I was all too glad to take.

General Motors 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali dashboard with Super Cruise active