2022 GMC Hummer EV First Drive Review: Rolling Decadence That Goes Like Hell

Hummer might just top the list of things that shouldn't have outlasted the 2000s. Its emphasis on huge, military-themed SUVs was as wasteful as it was tastelessly jingoistic. Neither connotation has been forgotten since old Hummer's closure, making General Motors' decision to revive the brand a baffling one, and its rehabilitation a challenge. But historical implications of the Hummer name aside, it is back, and with GM calling the 2022 GMC Hummer EV the world's first "supertruck," this is easily the most decadent Hummer yet. But GM did read the room before bringing back Hummer, which is why this chapter of the brand's history is electric. That makes it green, dontchaknow. It's also why GMC has rethemed the Hummer EV around a more widely admired American milestone, one with relevance to EV enthusiast's futurist zeitgeist: the Apollo missions. This is a Hummer for the age of electric cars, automated driving, and achievable human space travel. It's a high-tech toy for people who expect, one day, to follow their crypto wallets to the moon, and be able to bring their electric cars with them.

James Gilboy 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1s off-roading in Arizona

And with 1,000 wheel-spinning horsepower, the best commercially available hands-free driving system, and immense off-road capability out of the box, it's easy to see the Hummer EV as a triumph of technology. But look past the party tricks, and you'll also find a far-from-perfect truck with inexcusable problems for a vehicle so expensive, so powerful, and so supposedly important a milestone of sustainability. Like old the Hummer, it's still blatantly over-consumptive and inefficient, but now heavier and more powerful than ever. All that said, though, the GMC Hummer EV is singularly spectacular in enough ways that I can sympathize with wanting to own one.

James Gilboy 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 gets a wheel off the ground

2022 GMC Hummer EV Specs Base price ( Edition 1 as tested) : $81,590 ($110,295)

: $81,590 ($110,295) Powertrain : 205-kWh lithium-ion battery | single-speed transmission | tri-motor four-wheel drive

: 205-kWh lithium-ion battery | single-speed transmission | tri-motor four-wheel drive Horsepower : 1,000

: 1,000 Torque : 1,200 lb-ft

: 1,200 lb-ft Curb weight : 9,063 pounds

: 9,063 pounds Max towing capacity : 7,500 pounds

: 7,500 pounds Max payload capacity : 1,300 pounds

: 1,300 pounds Max off-road angles : 49.7º approach | 32.2º breakover | 38.4º departure

: 49.7º approach | 32.2º breakover | 38.4º departure Max ground clearance : 15.9 inches

: 15.9 inches Max water fording : 32 inches

: 32 inches Seating capacity : 5

: 5 0-60 : 3.0 seconds (approximately)

: 3.0 seconds (approximately) GM estimated range : 329 miles (no EPA figure available)

: 329 miles (no EPA figure available) EPA fuel economy: 47 mpge combined

47 mpge combined DC charge rate : "Nearly" 100 miles in 10 minutes at 350 kW

: "Nearly" 100 miles in 10 minutes at 350 kW Quick take : The Hummer EV is as spectacular as it is underwhelming.

: The Hummer EV is as spectacular as it is underwhelming. Score: 7/10

James Gilboy 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 chilling in the desert

The Basics The Hummer EV marks many momentous firsts, both for GM and for the auto industry at large. GM's first production model with a T-top roof in 20 years also happens to be GMC's first performance truck in 29 years, since the Typhoon. It's also the first truck built on the Ultium platform, GM's modular architecture for EVs, atop which the Hummer sits as a halo: A showcase of GM at its best. (Also, it's our preview of the electric Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra.) To the industry at large, the Hummer is altogether more symbolic, representing the first purpose-built electric pickup from a legacy manufacturer (the upstart Rivian R1T arrived slightly earlier) The two are so outwardly similar that it's impossible to resist comparing them: They're both crew-cab electric pickups that blur the line between car and truck with unibody-on-frame construction, housing their huge batteries in their floors. Both ride on height-adjustable air suspension and propel themselves with multi-motor electric four-wheel drive.

James Gilboy 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 drives down a dry wash