This 21-Foot-Tall Giant Is the Largest Hummer H1 on the Planet, and It Actually Drives

Big trucks are all the rage these days, but most of them are just jacked-up versions of regular pickups and SUVs. And while a simple lift kit can be a hassle to install, it's child's play compared to building a scaled-up replica that's more than three times the size of the real thing. It ain't easy, to put it lightly. But that didn't stop a very rich man in the United Arab Emirates from commissioning a gigantic working Hummer H1, which was filmed on UAE roads this week absolutely towering over normal-sized traffic.

The mega-sized monster was being driven to the UAE's Off-Road History Museum, located in the city of Sharjah. If that sounds familiar it's because we've written about it before. The museum is owned by one Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a billionaire member of the Emirati royal family and Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of 4x4 vehicles anywhere—718 trucks (and truckish cars), if you're keeping score. He's also known as the Rainbow Sheikh, and believe it or not this isn't his first supersized vehicle. There's also a gigantic Jeep Willys parked outside the other museum he owns, the Emirates National Auto Museum in Abu Dhabi. Some guys have all the fun.